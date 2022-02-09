FIL Ltd Acquires 52,929 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 52,929 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.32% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $79,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.6% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,489,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,202,000 after buying an additional 78,940 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.3% in the third quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 151,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 346.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 24,997 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $95.00 on Wednesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $79.81 and a 1 year high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.16.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $2,250,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $5,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 218,087 shares of company stock valued at $20,696,516 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.23.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

