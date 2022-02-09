Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 65,575 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,530,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,575 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 2.45% of Resideo Technologies worth $86,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 6,868.8% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.29 and a 1 year high of $33.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

