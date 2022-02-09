Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 844,135 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 43,160 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.25% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $78,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 169.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,217,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $302,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,400 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,750,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,235,588,000 after purchasing an additional 539,878 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,376,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 107.2% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 913,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,685,000 after purchasing an additional 472,381 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LYB opened at $101.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $84.17 and a 52 week high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 27.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.13.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

