Ossiam Purchases New Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Ossiam purchased a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Welltower by 10.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 604,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,207,000 after purchasing an additional 57,506 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Welltower by 9.8% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Welltower by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 40.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,829,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,164,000 after purchasing an additional 811,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 3.3% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,263,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,069,000 after purchasing an additional 72,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Welltower stock opened at $79.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.60. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.47 and a 1-year high of $89.80. The company has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.91, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02.
Welltower Profile
Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.
