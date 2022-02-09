Profund Advisors LLC Has $791,000 Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.4% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 635,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,149,000 after buying an additional 69,911 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth $1,154,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth $1,491,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth $1,619,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 78.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 204,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 90,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.17.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $60.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.84. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.69 and a 1 year high of $74.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.49.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s revenue was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 6.63%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

