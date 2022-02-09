Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,857,936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,696 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Halliburton worth $105,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Halliburton by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,404 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 19,780 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,028 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 407,273 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 231,616 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth $72,135,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,421,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $310,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,746 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton stock opened at $31.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.44. The company has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.04%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.99.

In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 24,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $721,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $2,120,820. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

