Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Receives $38.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.78.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $252,454.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 55,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 28,622 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 104,644.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 54,415 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,664,000. Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $35.50 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $38.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 11.76%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

