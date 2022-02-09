Jump Financial LLC Has $216,000 Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Jump Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 41.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in MSCI by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in MSCI by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $639.67.

NYSE MSCI opened at $546.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 62.77 and a beta of 1.01. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $400.01 and a 12 month high of $679.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $570.69 and a 200-day moving average of $610.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 220.58% and a net margin of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.