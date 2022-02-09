CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th.

CNA opened at $47.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. CNA Financial has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $49.08.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CNA Financial will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CNA Financial by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in CNA Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

