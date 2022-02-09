$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) will report earnings per share of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Camping World reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year earnings of $6.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Camping World.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CWH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camping World currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $371,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $99,957.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

CWH stock opened at $34.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 3.01. Camping World has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently 34.54%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

