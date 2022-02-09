$0.45 EPS Expected for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) to post $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.49. Valvoline posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Valvoline.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Valvoline had a return on equity of 2,978.72% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VVV. Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of VVV opened at $32.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $23.86 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.83%.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $124,785.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $53,796.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,278 shares of company stock valued at $186,322 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valvoline (VVV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.