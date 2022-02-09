Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Reservoir Media stock opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21. Reservoir Media has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,487,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,509,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000.

Reservoir Media Company Profile

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

