Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Reservoir Media stock opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21. Reservoir Media has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.45.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.
Reservoir Media Company Profile
Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc
