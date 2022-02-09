Goldcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $9.24 Million (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. During the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldcoin has a total market cap of $9.24 million and $10,892.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.73 or 0.00313911 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00016252 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001088 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000601 BTC.

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,860,192 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

