CaixaPay (CXP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $26.00

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 9th. One CaixaPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CaixaPay has traded flat against the US dollar. CaixaPay has a market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00049707 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,172.32 or 0.07178221 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00052715 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,925.31 or 0.99392830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00055106 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006429 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

