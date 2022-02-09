Stakenet Reaches Market Cap of $10.15 Million (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Stakenet has traded up 49.7% against the dollar. One Stakenet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0816 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges. Stakenet has a total market cap of $10.15 million and $52,985.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00010712 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.77 or 0.00261971 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00014631 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006332 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002431 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000918 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00017004 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Stakenet Profile

Stakenet (CRYPTO:XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 127,901,978 coins and its circulating supply is 124,362,941 coins. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Buying and Selling Stakenet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

