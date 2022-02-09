Rotork (LON:ROR) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Rotork (LON:ROR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

ROR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 424 ($5.73) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 395 ($5.34) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Rotork from GBX 410 ($5.54) to GBX 420 ($5.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 424 ($5.73) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.19) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rotork presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 405.30 ($5.48).

Shares of Rotork stock opened at GBX 335.40 ($4.54) on Tuesday. Rotork has a twelve month low of GBX 319.80 ($4.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 381.40 ($5.16). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 349.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 348.91.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

