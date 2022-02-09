Cinctive Capital Management LP Raises Position in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its holdings in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 87.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned 0.13% of ViewRay worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the second quarter worth $67,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in ViewRay during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ViewRay during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in ViewRay by 35.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ViewRay by 51.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Get ViewRay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.95. ViewRay, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $719.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ViewRay in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.21.

In other ViewRay news, CFO Zachary William Stassen bought 17,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $99,999.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott William Drake bought 89,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.