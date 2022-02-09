FIL Ltd Sells 186,995 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

FIL Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,827,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,995 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 1.06% of Altice USA worth $100,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,255,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Altice USA by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,484,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Altice USA by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,706,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,667,000 after purchasing an additional 62,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATUS. Barclays reduced their price target on Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Altice USA to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Altice USA from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.08.

NYSE ATUS opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.47. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.06. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $38.19.

In other Altice USA news, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.08 per share, for a total transaction of $150,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 32,500 shares of company stock worth $506,225. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

