FIL Ltd Purchases 4,156,114 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 1,386.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,455,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,156,114 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.43% of Baker Hughes worth $110,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,927,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,103,110 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,297,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,277 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,373,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 34.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,916,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 173.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,474,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Baker Hughes news, insider Regina Jones sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $242,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,541,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,233,029 shares of company stock worth $1,305,144,233. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $27.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 1.51. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -199.99%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

