FIL Ltd Sells 133,565 Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

FIL Ltd cut its stake in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,847,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,565 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 3.36% of frontdoor worth $119,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in frontdoor by 1,474.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $35.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.99. frontdoor, inc. has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $58.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, frontdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

