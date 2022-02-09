Altshuler Shaham Ltd Acquires Shares of 185 Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 185 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,036,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,744 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,358,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,880,080,000 after purchasing an additional 463,657 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,715,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,237,075,000 after purchasing an additional 53,744 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,496,980,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,636,906,000 after purchasing an additional 169,452 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian stock opened at $318.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $337.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.66. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $198.80 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.02, a P/E/G ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.75.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

