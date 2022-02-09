2,461 Shares in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Bought by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,461 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 61.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth $39,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 30.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 95.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $34.91 on Wednesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $186,536.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $353,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,110 shares of company stock valued at $936,598. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.21.

