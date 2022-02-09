Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 105 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 117,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the second quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 77,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,279,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.4% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 200.1% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 10,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 454.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 18,670 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LMT opened at $396.04 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.38 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.21%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.68.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

