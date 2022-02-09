Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $1.38 Million in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 81,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Embraer by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Embraer by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ERJ shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.26.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Embraer S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

