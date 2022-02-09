19,438 Shares in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,438 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Chegg by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,956,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,273,000 after buying an additional 4,237,498 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 18,377.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after buying an additional 596,714 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,985,000. Natixis increased its holdings in Chegg by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,005,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,596,000 after buying an additional 506,785 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,322,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,031,000 after purchasing an additional 496,464 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ted Schlein purchased 35,470 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $31.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -527.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day moving average of $51.71. Chegg, Inc. has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $207.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.20 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. Chegg’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHGG shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $117.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.64.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

