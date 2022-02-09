Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Syneos Health by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 315,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,609,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Syneos Health by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,722,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Syneos Health by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Syneos Health by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $399,916.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $94,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,159 shares of company stock worth $694,768 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $90.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.53 and a 1-year high of $104.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.28.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.14.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.