Polar Capital Holdings Plc Cuts Stake in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lowered its position in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,250 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.65% of SLR Investment worth $5,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SLR Investment by 404.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new stake in SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. 47.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

Shares of SLR Investment stock opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average of $19.02. The firm has a market cap of $785.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.21. SLR Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $20.05.

SLRC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $18.50 to $18.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Compass Point lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.