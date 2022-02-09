Polar Capital Holdings Plc Acquires 2,614 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.08% of Chemed worth $6,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 300.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the third quarter worth $53,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.54, for a total value of $1,501,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total value of $266,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,800 shares of company stock worth $1,919,425 in the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st.

CHE stock opened at $477.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $494.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $477.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.54. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $403.00 and a 1-year high of $539.87.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

