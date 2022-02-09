M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,259,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,815 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.03% of M.D.C. worth $199,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,163,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,857,000 after acquiring an additional 147,232 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 20.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 7.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 6.5% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,804,000 after acquiring an additional 98,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 645.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDC shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

M.D.C. stock opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.76 and its 200-day moving average is $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 7.75. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.43.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

