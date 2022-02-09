Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 23,619 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,445,692 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,619 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.83% of Toll Brothers worth $190,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TOL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,642,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,269,000 after purchasing an additional 589,777 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 640.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 553,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,858,000 after purchasing an additional 478,924 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,640.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 318,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,416,000 after acquiring an additional 300,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,343,000 after acquiring an additional 293,461 shares during the period. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 448,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,939,000 after acquiring an additional 279,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

TOL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut Toll Brothers from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $207,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,803,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock worth $5,601,285. 8.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $56.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.51. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.79 and a 12 month high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 10.21%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

