Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,947,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,273 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.33% of Flex worth $193,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,517,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,917,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Flex by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 312,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 22,008 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flex by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 46,503 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $20.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.89.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Flex had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 28.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. engages in provision of real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies. It operates through the following segments: Communications and Enterprise Compute (CEC), Consumer Technologies Group (CTG), Industrial and Emerging Industries (IEI), High Reliability Solutions (HRS), and Corporate and Others.

