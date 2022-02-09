Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 11th

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 1.12 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.
Rockwell Automation has raised its dividend by 18.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Rockwell Automation has a dividend payout ratio of 37.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Rockwell Automation to earn $11.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.
Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $281.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.88. The company has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $237.13 and a 1 year high of $354.99.
ROK has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.24.
In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 600 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.39, for a total value of $200,634.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total transaction of $3,812,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,043 shares of company stock valued at $8,232,508. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Rockwell Automation Company Profile
Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rockwell Automation (ROK)
- Institutions Are Buying Alpha And Omega Semiconductor Limited
- Buy Pfizer Before the Smart Money Catches On to the Plot
- Logitech is Nearing the Bottom Here
- Aw Snap!: The Buy Opportunity on Snap Stock is Disappearing Fast
- Small-Cap CTS Corporation Positioned For Big Business
Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.