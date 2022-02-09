Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 11th

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 1.12 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.

Rockwell Automation has raised its dividend by 18.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Rockwell Automation has a dividend payout ratio of 37.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Rockwell Automation to earn $11.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $281.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.88. The company has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $237.13 and a 1 year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

ROK has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.24.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 600 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.39, for a total value of $200,634.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total transaction of $3,812,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,043 shares of company stock valued at $8,232,508. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

