Brokerages Set Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Price Target at $232.00

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $232.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total value of $100,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,199,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,472,000 after purchasing an additional 14,595 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,103,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,120,000 after acquiring an additional 35,693 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 18.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 891,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,097,000 after acquiring an additional 135,735 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,185,000 after acquiring an additional 40,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 34.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,145,000 after purchasing an additional 159,157 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSL opened at $199.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.03. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $245.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.12%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

