Brokerages Set Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Price Target at $232.00

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $232.00.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, October 29th.
In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total value of $100,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ KNSL opened at $199.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.03. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $245.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 0.96.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.12%.
About Kinsale Capital Group
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL)
- Institutions Are Buying Alpha And Omega Semiconductor Limited
- Buy Pfizer Before the Smart Money Catches On to the Plot
- Logitech is Nearing the Bottom Here
- Aw Snap!: The Buy Opportunity on Snap Stock is Disappearing Fast
- Small-Cap CTS Corporation Positioned For Big Business
Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.