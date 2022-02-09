ZBG Token (ZT) Achieves Market Cap of $5.13 Million

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last week, ZBG Token has traded up 17.5% against the dollar. One ZBG Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0195 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZBG Token has a market capitalization of $5.13 million and $273,430.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00041776 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00106306 BTC.

About ZBG Token

ZT is a coin. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. The official message board for ZBG Token is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

ZBG Token Coin Trading

