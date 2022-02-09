SVB Leerink Weighs in on Prometheus Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prometheus Biosciences in a report issued on Sunday, February 6th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($6.25) per share for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.11). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,696.67% and a negative return on equity of 44.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RXDX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

RXDX stock opened at $38.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.47. Prometheus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $40.49.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXDX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 171.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 939,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,067,000 after acquiring an additional 593,261 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 349.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 539,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,247,000 after acquiring an additional 419,361 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 1,085.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 192,840 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $4,024,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $3,826,000. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.