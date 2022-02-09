Analysts Set Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Price Target at $28.17

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.17.

STWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht bought 217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.66 per share, with a total value of $4,928,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $148,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,187,000 after purchasing an additional 704,816 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,713,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,753,000 after buying an additional 589,641 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $13,749,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,502,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,146,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,992,000 after acquiring an additional 402,415 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $24.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.60. Starwood Property Trust has a 1-year low of $20.54 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.23.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 39.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 120.75%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

