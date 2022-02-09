RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by 2,392.4% over the last three years.
Shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $20.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.70. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $24.24.
About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
