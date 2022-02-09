RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by 2,392.4% over the last three years.

Shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $20.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.70. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $24.24.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,765 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

