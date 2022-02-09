DallasNews Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:DALN)

DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

NASDAQ:DALN opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 0.65. DallasNews has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $11.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.04.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded DallasNews from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DALN. UBS Group AG bought a new position in DallasNews in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in DallasNews in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in DallasNews in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

About DallasNews

DallasNews Corp. is a news and information publishing company, which owns and operates commercial printing, distribution and direct mail service businesses. It operates through the following segments: Publishing and Marketing. The Publishing segment includes the operations of The Dallas Morning News and various niche publications targeting specific audiences.

