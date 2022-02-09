The Gabelli Utility Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:GUT)

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of GUT stock opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.09. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $8.36.

Get The Gabelli Utility Trust alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 756,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $5,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.