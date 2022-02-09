Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $816.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.85 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $41.73 on Wednesday. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harley-Davidson stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,040,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.68% of Harley-Davidson worth $47,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

