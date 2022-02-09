Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,460.35 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,256.27 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,589.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,752.56.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,715.00 to $1,845.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,976.96.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

