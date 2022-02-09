Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Receives $24.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research firms have commented on RAIN. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Rain Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Rain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Rain Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Rain Therapeutics stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. Rain Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $23.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.28.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rain Therapeutics by 3,737.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

