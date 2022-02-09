Zacks: Analysts Expect Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) to Announce -$0.13 EPS

Brokerages expect Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.18). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cytosorbents.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTSO shares. B. Riley started coverage on Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cytosorbents from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of Cytosorbents stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average of $6.15. Cytosorbents has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.31.

In related news, CEO Phillip P. Chan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cytosorbents during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cytosorbents during the second quarter worth approximately $464,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cytosorbents by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,112,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,950,000 after buying an additional 10,629 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cytosorbents by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 693,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after buying an additional 36,374 shares during the period. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

