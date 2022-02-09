Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Shares Down 4.5%

Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE:EVTL)’s share price dropped 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.20 and last traded at $7.20. Approximately 5,817 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,005,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Vertical Aerospace Company Profile (NYSE:EVTL)

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Broadstone Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

