Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Shares Down 4.5%

Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE:EVTL)’s share price dropped 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.20 and last traded at $7.20. Approximately 5,817 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,005,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.
Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.
Vertical Aerospace Company Profile
