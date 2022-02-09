FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Announces Earnings Results

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE FLT opened at $236.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.54. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $200.78 and a 52 week high of $295.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 55.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,943 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $80,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FLT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.73.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

