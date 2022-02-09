Polar Capital Holdings Plc Increases Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,292 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.28% of Webster Financial worth $13,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Webster Financial by 16.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,727,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 317,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,928,000 after buying an additional 32,317 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 7.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBS opened at $61.96 on Wednesday. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.87 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

