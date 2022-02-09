Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc decreased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,824 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.07% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $11,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 484,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,855,000 after acquiring an additional 13,224 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $172.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.58. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.19 and a twelve month high of $203.86.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TTWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.62.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.