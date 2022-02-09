Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 966,592 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc reduced its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 87.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966,592 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $10,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 25.3% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at about $5,858,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 23.0% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after acquiring an additional 16,661 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. StockNews.com lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $80.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.33 and a 200 day moving average of $73.59.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

