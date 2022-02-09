Polar Capital Holdings Plc Takes Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 191,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.20% of Pacific Premier Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,779,000 after acquiring an additional 306,218 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,514,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,900,000 after buying an additional 257,525 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,255,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,463,000 after purchasing an additional 143,983 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,996,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,729,000 after acquiring an additional 18,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,063,000 after purchasing an additional 179,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Stephens downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $39.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.51. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.97 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.28.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

