PROG (NYSE:PRG) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of PROG (NYSE:PRG) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PRG. Zacks Investment Research raised PROG from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered PROG from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.80.
NYSE PRG opened at $39.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.87. PROG has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
PROG Company Profile
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
